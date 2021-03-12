UNC hands Tigers fourth straight loss

Clemson got a two-run home run by freshman Caden Grice in the top of the first inning Friday at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. However, the Tigers did not do much more after that, as No. 18 North Carolina whipped them the rest of the way.

The 8-3 loss to the Tar Heels in Game 1 of the three-game series was Clemson’s fourth straight and third straight in the ACC.

Brett Centracchio had a home run, triple and three RBIs to lead UNC, while Danny Serretti went 2-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBIs as well. Austin Love recorded the win in 7 2/3 innings of work. He gave up just five hits to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Love struck out 12 batters and did not allow a walk.

Clemson’s other run came in the top of the sixth inning, when Dylan Brewer flew out to centerfield to score Bryce Teodosio from third. That made the score 6-3 at the time.

The Tar Heels (8-4, 4-3 ACC) got a solo home run from Centracchio in the bottom of the second and then Serretti later doubled to right center to score a second run in the inning to tie the score at 2-2.

North Carolina blew the game open with a four-run third inning as Centracchio and Serretti both tripled down the right field line to bring home two runs each.

The Tar Heels added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Clemente Inclan smashed a two-run shot to right field.

Davis Sharpe suffered the loss for Clemson, his first in three starts this year. As a team, the Tigers fell to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the ACC.

The two teams will play Game 2 in the series Saturday at 2 p.m.

