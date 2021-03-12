Watson-Houston trade drama continues

New Houston Texans head coach David Culley would not reveal anything from his conversation with quarterback Deshaun Watson when he was on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday.

However, Culley did say he is committed to the former Clemson quarterback. Watch what he says about Watson in this video below.

"He is a wonderful person, he is a tremendous quarterback. We are committed to him, he is our quarterback and I'm going to leave it at that." — @HoustonTexans HC David Culley on QB Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/Mr8v9EijVX — GMFB (@gmfb) March 12, 2021

