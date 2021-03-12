Watson-Houston trade drama continues

Watson-Houston trade drama continues

Football

Watson-Houston trade drama continues

By March 12, 2021 8:57 am

By |

New Houston Texans head coach David Culley would not reveal anything from his conversation with quarterback Deshaun Watson when he was on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday.

However, Culley did say he is committed to the former Clemson quarterback. Watch what he says about Watson in this video below.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

21hr

Clemson held its annual Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Former Tigers such as running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers, offensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home