What They are Saying: Clemson Pro Day

By Will Vandervort | March 12, 2021 10:33 am

General managers, head coaches and scouts from 29 NFL teams came to Clemson Thursday to watch seven former Tigers work out at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

Here is what is being said about Clemson’s Pro Day on Twitter.

Travis Etienne has big performance at Clemson Tiger Pro Day with Steve Keim in attendance https://t.co/GvmELLTlkz — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) March 12, 2021

Clemson’s Amari Rodgers taking reps in RB drills👀 (h/t @JimNagy_SB) pic.twitter.com/t4GaMmgJ4Y — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 11, 2021

“It looks like Cornell Powell hasn’t had a carb in a decade” 😂 Powell runs a 4.47 pic.twitter.com/BY7opNYk1E — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 11, 2021

#Clemson RB Travis Etienne had an impressive pro day performance. Coach Dabo Swinney says he's an every-down type of player. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/X9RUjzpx5c — Candace Martino (@CandaceMartino) March 11, 2021

Pittsburgh #Steelers send their front office brass to Clemson Pro Day https://t.co/zQGBL5J0Wm — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) March 12, 2021

Pro day notes: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, Clemson WR Amari Rodgers could be #Bears targets https://t.co/XebBSL17RM — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) March 12, 2021

Steelers Zoom with Clemson RB Travis Etienne at pro day https://t.co/J6Yn6kQnX9 — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) March 12, 2021