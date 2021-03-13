Who will be the next big stars at Clemson?

Who will be the next big stars at Clemson?

Football

Who will be the next big stars at Clemson?

By March 13, 2021 10:02 am

A couple of these names might surprise you

By |

During Clemson’s Pro Day this past Thursday, former Tigers Travis Etienne, Aamri Rodgers and Cornell Powell were asked who they think might be players no one really knows about right now, but will be household names in college football next season.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and myself discuss the players Etienne, Rodgers and Powell mentioned and why we believe these three names will be the next big guys on campus at Clemson.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

10hr

Jaxon Howard (pictured left) is one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class and has more than 40 offers from major programs around the country to show for it. The four-star tight end (…)

16hr

Clemson’s softball team won its 11th straight game Friday thanks to an 8-0 victory over Furman at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. The 11 consecutive wins are a new record for the young program, which started (…)

16hr

After signing one defensive tackle as part of the 2021 class in Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star Payton Page, Clemson is looking to take a couple more interior defensive linemen in the 2022 class. In (…)

20hr

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28, was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C. According to a report in the The State, Kenrick was arrested (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home