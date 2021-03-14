Carman has opportunity to be picked high in NFL Draft

Former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman met with the media following Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Jackson did not work out for NFL scouts on Thursday due to a back injury he suffered during the 2020 football season. However, Jackson says a lot of NFL teams are interested in his services.

Some NFL Draft analyst believe Jackson can be a Day 2 pick in the draft depending on how his private pro day will go in April.

Watch Jackson’s Zoom call with the media below.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!