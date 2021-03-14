Former Clemson player involved in Houston-Miami trade

By March 14, 2021 12:20 pm

A former Clemson player is involved in a trade involving the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins.

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who signed with Miami last year, has been traded to Houston for Texans’ linebacker Benardrick McKinney, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

