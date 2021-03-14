Former Clemson player involved in Houston-Miami trade

A former Clemson player is involved in a trade involving the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins.

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who signed with Miami last year, has been traded to Houston for Texans’ linebacker Benardrick McKinney, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Houston and Miami have a deal: Texans are trading LB Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson, per league sources. The deal also will include a swap of late-round picks, but the focus is the LBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

