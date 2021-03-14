Simms responds to angry fans

Following Clemson’s loss to Miami in last week’s ACC Tournament, Aamir Simms was attacked by some rudely fans in his direct messages on Twitter.

On Sunday, following the Tigers’ selection into the NCAA Tournament, Simms was asked about his tweet and if he had anything he wanted to add. Simms said he knows a lot of those people are not true Clemson fans and more than likely are people who bet on the games.

“You just pray for them,” the senior said after Clemson was selected as the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Regional as part of the NCAA Tournament.

In most cases Simms says he does respond to hate messages and when he does, he always lets them know he is going to pray for them.

“I look past the words they say. Sometimes, some people can take it a little far,” he said. “Mainly me and Clyde [Trapp] get those messages, but you just have to respond in a very … You have to take the high road every time. You can’t let what they say affect you and if you do let that affect you, then they are winning. You don’t want to see them winning. You don’t want to see them feel that satisfaction of seeing you down.

“All you can do is pray for them and hopefully they will have a change of heart and that is all you can do. You can’t do any more than that.”

Simms was asked if had any messages he wanted to share as an example of the hateful things people send him. The All-ACC player said that is not who he is or what the Clemson Basketball Program is about.

“I am not going to really call anyone out. That is not the type of person I am. That is not the type of program we run here,” Simms said. “I am just going to keep praying for them and hopefully, they will stop. It comes with the game basically. You just have to be expecting that sometimes after a performance and those people just have to know we are human at the end of the day, and it is a game.”

Got to be better ! Simple…also you hating a** fans stay out my dms with the racial slurs and negative comments we are human and we still deserve respect 💯🤝…I don’t typically speak out on that but it’s getting out of hand and just simply disrespectful! — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) March 10, 2021

The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 10 Rutgers on Friday. The time, network and location will be announced at a later time.

Link to tipoff time and television

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!