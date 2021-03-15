It's Big Cinco's time to follow their lead

Football

March 15, 2021

Clemson Football’s creative director and designer points out in Clemson’s latest graphic how quarterbacks under Dabo Swinney have all left their mark on the Clemson program.

From Taja Boyd to Trevor Lawrence and the great Deshaun Watson in between, these quarterbacks have led the Tigers to national championships, ACC Championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

Now it is D.J. Uiagalelei’s turn to lead the Tigers in their next chapter under Swinney.

