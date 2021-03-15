It's Big Cinco's time to follow their lead

Clemson Football’s creative director and designer points out in Clemson’s latest graphic how quarterbacks under Dabo Swinney have all left their mark on the Clemson program.

From Taja Boyd to Trevor Lawrence and the great Deshaun Watson in between, these quarterbacks have led the Tigers to national championships, ACC Championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

Now it is D.J. Uiagalelei’s turn to lead the Tigers in their next chapter under Swinney.

Under Coach Swinney, great quarterbacks have come and gone. All have left their mark. Now, it's his turn. DJ "BIG CINCO" Uiagalelei.#ALLIN #smsports pic.twitter.com/MsoZ9IbHcc — Brett Gemas (@BrettGemas) March 15, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!