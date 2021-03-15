Tigers intrigued by Isaiah Simmons-esque defender

Clemson is among the programs intrigued by a versatile defender from the Bayou State with over a dozen scholarship offers under his belt.

Amite (La.) four-star outside linebacker Javae Gilmore is garnering interest from the Tigers, who are looking to further evaluate the 6-foot-4, 200-pound class of 2022 prospect in person before moving forward with him in the recruiting process.

“They’ve been talking to my mentor a lot,” Gilmore told TCI. “They want to see me. … They’ve been talking to my mentor about me, how they want to see me and stuff on campus.”

LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida State are some of the schools Gilmore has been hearing the most from among those that have offered, while Ohio State is showing significant interest as well.

Gilmore plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball for Amite High School – including outside linebacker, defensive end, safety, wide receiver and tight end – but is being recruited mostly as an outside linebacker and strong safety.

The do-it-all athlete sees himself as a similar player to former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons in that like Simmons, he can line up all over the field on defense.

“I’d describe myself as Isaiah Simmons,” he said. “Like he says, ‘I play defense.’”

Gilmore is excited to be drawing interest from the Tigers, and the interest is certainly mutual.

“I just love (Clemson’s) defense,” he said. “I just love the way (Clemson) moves around as a unit, as a team, and they are just one team together.”

Gilmore said Clemson would definitely be one of his top five schools if it decides to enter the mix with an offer moving forward.

“It would mean a lot,” he said of a potential offer from the Tigers. “That would be exciting. It would mean a lot. It would just mean something to my people, my family, and very much to me.”

In eight games as a junior last season, Gilmore posted 54 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.

