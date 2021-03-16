Clemson extends offer to 5-star

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Tuesday night to a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews announced the offer from the Tigers via social media.

Mathews (6-2, 200) is rated as a five-star prospect by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the country’s No. 1 safety and the No. 11 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 by Rivals.

Last month, Mathews narrowed down his list of more than two dozen offers when he dropped a top six featuring Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas.

AGTG!!🙏🏾 Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from the University of Clemson!!🐯🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/5AUUGXL6va — 𝑴₂𝑵𝑬𝒀 (@JacobyMathews) March 17, 2021

