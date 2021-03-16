Film study: Here is why Jags want Lawrence at No. 1

NFL writer Ted Nguyen uses game tape to show all of Trevor Lawrence’s unique skill sets.
His examples explain why the Jacksonville Jaguars covet the Clemson quarterback with the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.
See Nguyen’s break down on Lawrence from the Clemson-Pitt game last season.
Don't overthink this pic.twitter.com/JKiz5B1wnD
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 16, 2021
You're supposed to be a clumsy, unbalanced, clunky mover at 6'6 pic.twitter.com/fjse9GUdrV
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 16, 2021
