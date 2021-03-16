Film study: Here is why Jags want Lawrence at No. 1

Film study: Here is why Jags want Lawrence at No. 1

March 16, 2021

NFL writer Ted Nguyen uses game tape to show all of Trevor Lawrence’s unique skill sets.

His examples explain why the Jacksonville Jaguars covet the Clemson quarterback with the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

See Nguyen’s break down on Lawrence from the Clemson-Pitt game last season.

