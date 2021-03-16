Goodrich to work nickel, update on freshman corner

When Clemson gets back from spring break next week, they will be down one cornerback.

As head coach Dabo Swinney reported last week, the Tigers will be without sophomore Malcolm Greene the rest of the spring, who is having shoulder surgery.

“He was out there for pretty much this whole first half (of spring), but we want to go ahead and get that done instead of waiting,” Swinney said. “We could have waited until after spring, but there is really no need to wait. That just prolongs it. That’s three more weeks or so that we can gain on the back end. But he is going to be fine. It is not something we are worried about or anything like that, we just wanted to go ahead and get it done. He has had good work.”

Greene had been working at the nickel position for Clemson this spring. Swinney says the Tigers will now turn to veteran Mario Goodrich to work the nickel position the rest of the spring from a true cornerback standpoint.

Swinney said everyone else is available at the cornerback spot. He has been really pleased with what he has seen thus far from Goodrich, Fred Davis, Andrew Booth and Sheridan Jones.

“Sheridan is really playing physical,” the Clemson coach said. “He is a guy that is on a little bit of a mission. I like the look in his eye.”

As for freshman Nate Wiggins, Swinney reports he is going to be a good one.

“He has to grow up and still has some maturing to do. He still has to learn a lot of the details, but he is a natural guy,” Swinney said. “He has got a lot to work with. He is very gifted with his range, his speed, I mean he can really run. He’s got great length. He is a tough kid, and he has excellent ball skills.

“This off-season, that is one of the reasons I like to go early because I like to get these guys back in the weight room and have some really good time to develop and transform physically. That has served us well in the past. That will be a big key for Nate.”

