Breaking down Clemson's new 5-star offer

Clemson handed out its latest scholarship offer on Tuesday to a five-star recruit ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ new offer right here:

Jacoby Mathews, 2022 S, Ponchatoula, La. (Ponchatoula High School)

Height, weight: 6-1, 205

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports Composite); 5-star (Rivals); 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 1 safety, No. 11 national (Rivals); No. 2 state, No. 2 safety, No. 32 national (247Sports Composite); No. 3 state, No. 4 safety, No. 53 national (247Sports); No. 5 state, No. 3 safety, No. 70 national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, March 16

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia

More on Mathews: Mathews is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country for the 2022 class by Rivals but played quarterback for Ponchatoula High School as a junior last season, when he threw for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing for 679 yards and 12 more scores on 75 carries (9.1 yards per carry) in nine games.

Some schools like Mathews on the offensive side of the ball, such as Nebraska, which offered him as a quarterback, and Auburn, which offered him as a wide receiver. Mississippi State has told him he could play on offense or defense. But most programs, including Clemson, are recruiting him as a safety and that is the position he will likely end up playing at the next level.

Mathews, who holds around 30 total offers, narrowed down his recruitment in late February when he released a top six featuring Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas.

LSU gave Mathews his first offer two years ago in March 2019 when he was still a freshman, and the SEC’s Tigers look like the frontrunner in his recruitment, with Alabama, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma all firmly in the hunt. Mathews plans to make an official visit to Florida in June if the NCAA dead period is lifted.

Mathews hasn’t set a timeline for his decision but doesn’t appear to be in any rush to render his commitment. Clemson figures to at least get a look now that it has entered the picture with an offer.

