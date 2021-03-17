Brownell on life in the bubble, first-round game against Rutgers

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke with the media Wednesday from Indianapolis as the seventh-seeded Tigers get set to play No. 10 Rutgers in the Midwest Regional Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brownell answered questions on what it was like to be in the NCAA Tournament bubble, what team the Tigers have played that is most like Rutgers and the keys to advancing in the tournament.

Watch Brownell’s press conference below.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!