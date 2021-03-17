Former Clemson assistant compares Etienne to Hall of Famer

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne draws a lofty comparison from a former Tiger assistant.

Jeff Scott compares Etienne to Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders in this article from the Tampa Bay Times:

USF's Jeff Scott coached Travis Etienne for three years at Clemson. He calls the speedy back one of his favorite players and a potential All-Pro. #GoBucs #NFLDraft @coach_jeffscott @ClemsonFB https://t.co/tocwjsiUkA — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 17, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!