Texans release statement on allegations against Watson

Texans release statement on allegations against Watson

Football

Texans release statement on allegations against Watson

By March 17, 2021 10:28 am

By |

The Houston Texans released a statement Wednesday morning on the sexual assault lawsuit a woman filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Watson released his own statement denying the allegation.

Here is the statement from the Texans on their quarterback.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson took to social media early Wednesday morning in a response to clear his name. According to Watson a female has filed a lawsuit against him. Below Watson explains that (…)

11hr

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Tuesday night to a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews announced the offer from the Tigers via social (…)

17hr

It appears the Houston Texans have a contingency plan should they not get back in Deshaun Watson’s good graces. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Texans have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home