Texans release statement on allegations against Watson

By Will Vandervort | March 17, 2021 10:28 am

The Houston Texans released a statement Wednesday morning on the sexual assault lawsuit a woman filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning Watson released his own statement denying the allegation.

Here is the statement from the Texans on their quarterback.

