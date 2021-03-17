What They Are Saying: New twists and turns in Watson case

There continues to be new twist and turns in the Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations civil case.

A lot of stories and news came out Wednesday on social media concerning the allegations of sexual assault against the former Clemson quarterback.

Below is the original statement from the plaintiff, followed by Watson’s statement, the Houston Texans’ statement, a post from the plaintiff’s lawyer that three more women have come forward, and an article from the New York Post that gives the details of the alleged assault and more.

Tony Buzbee says he filed lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/cWbW2Li6De — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 17, 2021

What to know about Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who's suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/5AZbNAP0yc — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 17, 2021

Sexual assault lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson, who has denied the allegations publicly. https://t.co/uMyoc1BAjs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2021

Graphic details emerge from sexual-assault suit filed against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/SZjbSPakZe pic.twitter.com/POuT502uyy — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2021

Podcast: Lawsuit’s possible impact on a Deshaun Watson trade https://t.co/LRTdsfZQyu — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 17, 2021

The Deshaun Watson Saga Gets Weirder by the Hour https://t.co/PuuxwHJdFD pic.twitter.com/6EHTddoclu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2021

What Deshaun Watson is Actually Accused of Doing. https://t.co/zsv6lY4uiH — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 17, 2021

From @NickiJhabvala and me on the allegations against Deshaun Watson, denied by him, in the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday by a massage therapist in U.S. district court in Harris County, Tex…. https://t.co/pYwIiDt4ZK — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 17, 2021

Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson said, "It’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."https://t.co/HxtZKLuLyE — KPRS – Hot 103 Jamz (@Hot103Jamz) March 17, 2021

