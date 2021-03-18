Allegations are impacting Watson in more ways than one

Deshaun Watson demanded a trade from Houston back in February.

Now with the allegations of sexual assault fielded against the former Clemson quarterback, how could this news impact Watson’s trade value?

Pro Football Talk breaks down what this all means for Watson, who has made it clear prior to Wednesday’s allegations that he no longer wants to be in Houston.

