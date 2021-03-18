Clemson QB commit receives big honor

Clemson QB commit receives big honor

Recruiting

Clemson QB commit receives big honor

By March 18, 2021 9:29 pm

By |

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik has received a prestigious invite.

The four-star signal-caller from Austin (Texas) Westlake announced Thursday night that he has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The 2022 All-American Bowl, one of the nation’s premier high school all-star football games, is set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. in San Antonio and will be televised on NBC.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson on March 2, is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

It has been just nine practices, but Dabo Swinney really likes where his team is at as they get set to return to the practice fields this coming Monday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. (…)

9hr

Former Clemson defensive lineman has a new home in the NFL. Carlos Watkins, who has played with the Houston Texans the last four seasons, has signed a one-year deal to play defensive tackle with the Dallas (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home