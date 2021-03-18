Clemson QB commit receives big honor

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik has received a prestigious invite.

The four-star signal-caller from Austin (Texas) Westlake announced Thursday night that he has been invited to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The 2022 All-American Bowl, one of the nation’s premier high school all-star football games, is set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. in San Antonio and will be televised on NBC.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson on March 2, is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wow! Super honored to be invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl on NBC!! pic.twitter.com/WtVqF44gAF — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) March 19, 2021

