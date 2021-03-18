Clemson Spring Game to be televised

The ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home to ACC football’s slate of spring games beginning Saturday, March 27.

ACCN’s spring football coverage begins with Duke’s Spring Showcase on March 27 at 10 a.m., live from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Reigning ACC Champion Clemson’s spring game follows the next weekend on April 3 at 1 p.m., while NC State and Florida State host their spring games at 1 and 5 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 10.

Saturday, April 17 features a doubleheader starting with Miami’s spring game at 11 a.m., followed by Pitt’s Blue-Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Georgia Tech is back under the lights at Bobby Dowd Stadium in Midtown Atlanta for its game on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m., while Boston College and North Carolina anchor an action packed five weeks of spring football on Saturday, April 24.

Announce teams and additional spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks. All spring football games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated pay TV subscribers.

ACC Spring Football Games on ACCN

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat, Mar 27 10 a.m. Duke Spring Showcase ACCN Sat, Apr 3 1 p.m. Clemson ACCN Sat, Apr 10 1 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCN 5 p.m. Florida State: Garnet & Gold Spring Game ACCN Sat, Apr 17 11 a.m. Miami Spring Game ACCN 1 p.m. Pitt: Blue-Gold Spring Game ACCN Fri, Apr 23 6 p.m. Georgia Tech ACCN Sat, Apr 24 TBA Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCN 3 p.m. North Carolina ACCN

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!