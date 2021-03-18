Former Tiger has new NFL home

Former Clemson defensive lineman has a new home in the NFL.
Carlos Watkins, who has played with the Houston Texans the last four seasons, has signed a one-year deal to play defensive tackle with the Dallas Cowboys.
Watkins was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.
More details are below.
Cowboys sign ex-Texan DE Carlos Watkins to 1-year deal https://t.co/gdIPsOkI3c pic.twitter.com/zpPOkwzJMi
— SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) March 18, 2021
Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!