Former Tiger has new NFL home

Former Clemson defensive lineman has a new home in the NFL.

Carlos Watkins, who has played with the Houston Texans the last four seasons, has signed a one-year deal to play defensive tackle with the Dallas Cowboys.

Watkins was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

More details are below.

Cowboys sign ex-Texan DE Carlos Watkins to 1-year deal https://t.co/gdIPsOkI3c pic.twitter.com/zpPOkwzJMi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) March 18, 2021

