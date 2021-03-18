Former Tiger has new NFL home

Former Tiger has new NFL home

Football

Former Tiger has new NFL home

By March 18, 2021 12:36 pm

By |

Former Clemson defensive lineman has a new home in the NFL.

Carlos Watkins, who has played with the Houston Texans the last four seasons, has signed a one-year deal to play defensive tackle with the Dallas Cowboys.

Watkins was a fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

More details are below.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home to ACC football’s slate of spring games beginning Saturday, March 27. ACCN’s spring football coverage (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home