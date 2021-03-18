NFL opens investigation into Watson allegations

Things continue to escalate in the Deshaun Watson sexual assault case.

Pro Football talk confirmed earlier on Thursday an NFL investigation of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is now the quarterback at Houston.

The news outlet also reported the accusers’ attorney will hold a press conference on Friday and that the attorney now has nine clients in the case.

NFL confirms investigation of Deshaun Watson, contacts accusers' attorney https://t.co/bg1XEi60uD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2021

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, with seven assault cases now filed against Deshaun Watson, will conduct a press conference on Friday. https://t.co/45yEZ4GR8i — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 19, 2021

Attorney filing lawsuits against Deshaun Watson for alleged misconduct during massages now claims to have nine clients. https://t.co/C2IoKepsx5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 18, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!