Football

NFL opens investigation into Watson allegations

By March 18, 2021 9:53 pm

Things continue to escalate in the Deshaun Watson sexual assault case.

Pro Football talk confirmed earlier on Thursday an NFL investigation of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is now the quarterback at Houston.

The news outlet also reported the accusers’ attorney will hold a press conference on Friday and that the attorney now has nine clients in the case.

