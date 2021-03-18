Swinney likes where his team is at

It has been just nine practices, but Dabo Swinney really likes where his team is at as they get set to return to the practice fields this coming Monday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

“From where we started, we learned how to practice the right way,” the Tigers’ head coach said recently. “The effort, the intensity and the aggressiveness has really been where it needs to be. That is where it starts.”

After being humiliated by Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl to end the 2020 season, Swinney and his coaches have been reminding their players of that game and what it felt like when it was over. From linebacker James Skalski, to left guard Matt Bockhorst, pretty much every player has spoken about the way the Buckeyes beat them and how they need to get back to work and make sure they are always the stronger and more physical team.

Following a long scrimmage at Death Valley last Wednesday, Swinney gathered the team around in a circle and started pulling players out for one-on-one drills. The Clemson coach wanted his team to head into spring break with an edge.

“That is where it starts,” Swinney said. “That leads to the consistency, then intensity and the physicality that it takes to play this game at a high level.”

Clemson players report back to campus on Sunday. Swinney said spring break was a much-needed break for his players.

“It has been a long year for them,” he said. “It has literally been one year (last Friday) that the world shut down,” Swinney said. “So, it has been a long year and these guys have done a wonderful job just getting to this point and coming full circle.

“So, I am excited for them to get a little break. Then we will come back and have two weeks (six practices) left, leading up to the spring game on April 3.

