Tigers head to Louisville for key ACC series

Clemson, ranked No. 23, travels to the University of Louisville to face the Cardinals at Ulmer Stadium, the site of the 2021 ACC Softball tournament, for a four-game series, which begins Friday.

This is the first meeting in history between the two programs.

SERIES SETUP

Who: No. 23 Clemson (16-2, 8-2 ACC) at Louisville (9-7, 3-2 ACC)

NFCA/ESPN Ranking : CU – 23/NR; LVL – NR

When: Friday-Sunday, March 19-21

Where: Louisville, Ky. (Ulmer Stadium)

Watch: ACCNX

Tigers look to continue win streak

The Tigers enter this weekend’s series at Louisville riding a 13-game win streak, the longest win streak in program history.

Clemson’s current win streak surpassed its previous longest streak of 10 straight wins, which the Tigers achieved in 2020 from Feb. 26 – March 7 and was kickstarted by their first-ever ranked win, a 4-1 triumph over then-No. 14 Georgia.

Over the course of the 13-game win streak, Clemson has outscored its opponents 83-17 in 78.0 innings, out-homered its opponents 18-3, and combined to swipe 34 stolen bases (on 35 attempts) in contrast to its opponents’ seven stolen bases.

Clemson enters the upcoming series with a 7-0 all-time record in ACC road games. The Tigers are also 8-0 in all true road games this season.

Tigers ranked in Coaches Poll

The Tigers enter the weekend at No. 23 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll.

Clemson debuted in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll for the first time in program history on March 9, 2021 at No. 25.

The Tigers received their first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.

Clemson’s highest ranking in the polls to date is this week’s No. 22 ranking, according to SoftballAmerica.com.

Five is the magic number

Clemson is 30-0 all-time, and 13-0 in 2021, when scoring five runs or more.

At the top of the list

Clemson leads the ACC in batting average (.310), hit by pitch (21), stolen bases (39), ERA (1.72), saves (4), home runs allowed (6) and fielding percentage (.978).

Despite missing four games this season, Clemson outfielder Marissa Guimbarda currently leads the ACC in RBIs (21).

Clemson RHP/UTL Valerie Cagle leads the ACC in wins with a 10-1 record in the circle and shutouts (4) and is tied for first in saves (3) and games started (11).

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics

