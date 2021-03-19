Accusers’ lawyer lays out case against Watson

The news coming out of Houston continues to get worse instead of better for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In all, seven lawsuits have been filed by Houston area attorney Tony Buzbee, who is alleging sexual misconduct by the now Houston Texans’ quarterback against masseuses. Buzbee said in a called press conference on Friday that more are to come.

Five more cases against Watson could come soon, bringing the total number of accusers to 12. However, that number could increase as well, as Buzbee says he and his office have been in touch with at least 10 more women who share similar stories to the 12 other women he is already representing.

According to Pro Football Talk, one of the masseuses was referred to Watson by a member of the Texans’ organization and another by his private quarterback coach Quincy Avery. ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop tweeted that Buzbee indicated a Texans’ trainer referred Watson to one of the masseuses.

Buzbee added that one of the accusations against Watson concerns an incident in the last month and that it happened after Watson was aware of the allegations being made against him.

The attorney added he has been contacted by the Houston police department and he plans to fully cooperate with local law enforcement and the NFL in their investigations in the matter.

According to Barshop, Buzbee said he has had no conduct with the Texans.

