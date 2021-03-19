Are all the Tigers available to play tonight?  

As the Clemson men’s basketball team gets set for tonight’s first round game of the NCAA Tournament, the team still has to go through daily NCAA COVID Protocols before they play Rutgers in the Midwest Regional at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Clemson Insider confirmed Friday the Tigers cleared testing as of Thursday night. The team will go through one more round of tests today before their 9:20 p.m. tip on TBS.

Playing in this year’s NCAA Tournament has been like no other for anyone involved. Clemson flew to Indianapolis on Monday where it had to be tested twice in a 12-hour window, while being quarantined for 28 hours.

After arriving in Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, the Tigers were unable to meet or practice until seven o’clock on Tuesday night.

“It is different,” Brownell said earlier this week when explaining what life in the bubble is like. “You don’t go outside, which is strange. We got here Monday afternoon and we were basically in quarantine for the better part of twenty-eight hours. They brought meals to you and all of that kind of stuff. You don’t really leave your room.

“We finally got to practice (Tuesday night) which was great. Everyone finally got a chance to get out of their room and got to see each other. We had a short meeting.”

Since passing the initial tests, the Tigers have pretty much stayed to themselves, while living in the bubble.

“It is hard for everybody. Just being cooped up in a hotel until Friday and then we have the last game of the day, which makes it even a little more challenging for everybody involved,” Brownell said. “It would be nice to get outside and move around a little bit, but unfortunately, we have not been able to do any of that, so it is pretty regimented.”

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!