Clemson makes the cut for elite OL

One of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the 2022 class further narrowed down his recruitment on Friday, and Clemson made the cut as expected.

Charlestown (Ind.) four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin named the Tigers among his top five schools in a social media post, along with Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Goodwin (6-7, 300) is the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Goodwin, who claims more than 50 total power conference offers, in late February.

Prior to announcing his top five Friday, Goodwin had been working with a top 13 comprised of the aforementioned programs along with Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Goodwin is looking to make his commitment before his senior season begins.

