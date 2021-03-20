Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 8 VT 2

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 8 VT 2

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 8 VT 2

By March 20, 2021 7:51 am

By |

The Tigers were on fire Friday night as they defeated Virginia Tech 8-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Check out some great pictures from Friday night’s win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

8hr

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1983 Rutgers won an NCAA Tournament game. Unfortunately for Clemson, it came against the Tigers. The 10th-seeded Scarlet Knights, making their first NCAA (…)

11hr

Despite their struggles to get hot earlier this season, Clemson took control of Friday night’s ACC contest early on, taking game one of the Virginia Tech series with a score of 8-2 at Doug Kingsmore (…)

13hr

One of the top-ranked offensive linemen in the 2022 class further narrowed down his recruitment on Friday, and Clemson made the cut as expected. Charlestown (Ind.) four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home