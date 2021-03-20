Elite DE names Clemson among top schools

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class named Clemson among his top schools on Saturday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Peter Woods included the Tigers in the top 11 he released via social media, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

Woods, who lists more than 30 total offers, is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama, No. 2 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 2 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

Clemson has not yet offered Woods, a rising junior, as the Tigers typically do not offer prospects until the summer before their junior year.

