Is Meyer leaving any doubt on who the Jaguars will pick?

Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence can do it all. That is why the Jacksonville Jaguars new head coach is going to select the former Clemson quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

Meyer said on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football last week that Lawrence checks all of the boxes. He is a good athlete, can make the tough throws, is tough, intelligent and is a tough competitor.

“There are a lot of boxes he checks,” Meyer said. “The number one thing that I have always looked for in a quarterback, and we have been fortunate. When you look at the career that I had in college. The one thing we have always had is a great quarterback. They might look different, and they might play different, but that position, you can’t function without him.”

Meyer loves the fact that Lawrence is a winner and has played and performed well at the highest level and in the biggest games. As a freshman he went 11-0 as a starter, while guiding the Tigers to the 2018 National Championship. He became the first freshman since 1985 to lead his squad to a national championship.

“Number one is his competitive spirit. He is competitive. He was 34-2 as a starter,” the Jaguars’ head coach said. “He is an extreme competitor. All the homework we have done on him, when I talk to him on these Zoom calls, I don’t really have to do so much Zoom because I know so much about Trevor, but he has been great in our conversations.”

Meyer also likes how tough Lawrence is. He remembers back in the 2020 College Football Playoff how Lawrence rallied the Tigers from 16 points down to beat Ohio State. He remembers how Lawrence kept getting back up and making plays after taking shot after shot from the Buckeyes’ defense.

“He is a tough guy. I witnessed it live when I watched him against Ohio State in the playoffs, not this past year, but a year ago,” Meyer said. “Then it is his intelligence and football intellect, his leadership and then his ability to adapt in the spread offense.

“He can do it all. He is five-for-five in all of those areas.”

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics

