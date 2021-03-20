NFL GMs weigh in on Watson situation

An NFL columnist for USA Today Sports spoke with several NFL general managers this week about the sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson and how the situation impacts his trade market as the former Clemson quarterback seeks a trade from the Houston Texans.

See what the GMs had to say about the situation in this story from USA Today’s Jarrett Bell:

ICYMI: Talked to several GMs of @NFL teams this week to get a gauge on how Deshaun Watson issues are resonating… https://t.co/8t4mZmGVOG via @usatoday — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) March 20, 2021

