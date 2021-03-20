NFL GMs weigh in on Watson situation

Football

By March 20, 2021 8:18 pm

An NFL columnist for USA Today Sports spoke with several NFL general managers this week about the sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson and how the situation impacts his trade market as the former Clemson quarterback seeks a trade from the Houston Texans.

See what the GMs had to say about the situation in this story from USA Today’s Jarrett Bell:

