Tigers clinch 5th straight series, win streak extends to 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson won its fifth consecutive series and 16th straight game with a 6-1 victory over Louisville in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville.

Clemson’s Regan Spencer improved to 5-0 in the circle on the season. The freshman pitched the second complete game of her career, registered a career-high eight strikeouts and held the Cardinals scoreless for six innings.

Louisville’s Gabby Holloway suffered the loss and fell to 3-3 on the season.

The Tigers (19-2, 11-2 ACC) tallied 13 total hits, while holding the Cardinals to three.

Clemson secured a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on three RBI singles from Grace Mattimore, JoJo Hyatt and Casey Bigham in the bottom half of the Tigers’ lineup.

They piled on another run in the top of the third after Valerie Cagle singled up the middle to score Ansley Gilstrap, who was on second.

Clemson scored for the third straight inning in the top of the fourth with a pair of solo home runs from Alia Logoleo and Mckenzie Clark, respectively, to give Clemson a 6-0 lead. Both home runs were the third of the season for Clark and Logoleo.

Clark’s homer was also her second of the day, having done so in the first game of the doubleheader earlier in the day.

Vanessa Miller homered in the bottom of the seventh for Louisville (9-10, 3-5 ACC) to cut the Tigers’ lead to 6-1, but Spencer struck out the last two batters of the game to deal Clemson its 16th straight win.

Clemson vies to earn its fifth consecutive series sweep on Sunday as the Tigers and Louisville round out their four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications