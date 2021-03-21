Accusers' attorney pushing for legal charges against Watson

The news for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to change by the day.

On Saturday night, Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney who is representing seven women in a lawsuit against the Houston Texans’ quarterback, wrote he will be seeking formal charges of sexual assault against Watson on Monday.

Buzbee posted on Instagram he will be submitting affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney on Monday. He will then request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence.

This news comes after Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says he plans to respond to the allegations against his client later this week.

On Friday, Buzbee said seven lawsuits have been filed, who is alleging sexual misconduct by the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback against masseuses. Buzbee said that more are to come.

Five more cases against Watson could come soon, bringing the total number of accusers to 12. However, that number could increase as well, as Buzbee says he and his office have been in touch with at least 10 more women who share similar stories to the 12 other women he is already representing.

However, Watson vehemently denies the charges, staying true to the original statement he released via social media earlier in the week. Hardin asks everyone to have an open mind as Watson begins his defense against the allegations.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said in a statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

The NFL has already said it is beginning its own investigation on the claims against Watson. As of Friday evening, the Houston Police Department said they had not been in touch with Buzbee.

