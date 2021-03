With two outs and two on in the bottom of the eighth inning, James Parker lifted a three-run bomb out of Doug Kingsmore Stadium as Clemson rallied to beat No. 13 Virginia Tech, 4-2, Sunday.

The win allowed the Tigers (7-8, 3-6 ACC) to take the three-game series from the Hokies, 2-1. Clemson beat Virginia Tech, 8-2, on Friday.

After the game, Clemson head coach Monte Lee talked about Parker’s home run and what a win like today can do for his young ballclub moving forward.