Clemson grants signee release from LOI

A Clemson basketball signee in the 2021 class will no longer be joining Brad Brownell’s program.

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage three-star shooting guard Lucas Taylor announced Monday night that he has requested and been granted a release from his national letter of intent with the Tigers.

After talking with my family, I have decided to request and have received a release from my LOI and will reopen my recruitment. Thank you Coach Brownell and Coach Goins for all you guys have done for me! pic.twitter.com/uN7pq1E2nl — Lucas Taylor (@lucas_taylor10) March 23, 2021

Taylor, who committed to Clemson last October and signed with the Tigers in November, is the No. 8 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 174 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

