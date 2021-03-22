Clemson grants signee release from LOI

Clemson grants signee release from LOI

Basketball

Clemson grants signee release from LOI

By March 22, 2021 10:22 pm

By |

A Clemson basketball signee in the 2021 class will no longer be joining Brad Brownell’s program.

Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage three-star shooting guard Lucas Taylor announced Monday night that he has requested and been granted a release from his national letter of intent with the Tigers.

Taylor, who committed to Clemson last October and signed with the Tigers in November, is the No. 8 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 174 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Basketball, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Deshaun Watson and the legal issues the former Clemson quarterback has been going through since last Tuesday. Since last Tuesday, 13 women have filed a lawsuit (…)

4hr

Clemson guard John Newman has announced he is entering the transfer portal and plans to transfer. Newman announced his decision via social media Monday evening. He becomes the first player from the Clemson (…)

7hr

It appears former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins might have a new home to play football next season. Watkins, who is currently with Kansas City, is expected to meet with the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL (…)

9hr

Life continues to be hard for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Monday six more women filed lawsuits on sexual assault and inappropriate conduct allegations against the Houston Texans (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home