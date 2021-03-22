Former Clemson O-lineman in good position

Though there has been some talk that former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman will move inside when he begins his NFL career, NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah does not believe that is the case.

Jeremiah said recently he thinks Carman will get a shot to play tackle first in the NFL.

“I think you give him a chance to start at tackle for sure,” the former front office man and NFL scout said. “To me, I thought on the right side, as a right tackle would be where I would start him and go from there.”

Jeremiah likes Carman’s quickness and power when healthy and thinks he can be a very good NFL tackle. The thing that really intrigued him was Carman’s weight.

The All-ACC tackle checked in at 313 pounds for Clemson’s Pro Day back on March 11.

At Clemson, Carman never played below 330 pounds.

“I am curious to see, once he recovers from the back, being at this lighter weight, I am curious to see how he moves,” Jeremiah said. “Maybe you feel even more comfortable with him at tackle.

“But I did feel like you get his weight down, he can hold up at tackle.”

Jeremiah said Carman injured his back during the 2020 regular season and played through the pain. After the season he had a procedure to fix the issue and from what he understands, everything went well.

The NFL Draft analyst believes Carman will be a Day 2 pick in the draft, if he proves at his own private workout next month that the back is no longer an issue. As for playing tackle or moving inside and playing guard?

“The worst-case scenario is this kid can slide in and play inside,” Jeremiah said. “He has a lot of power. He can really absorb people. He is a great anchor inside. So, that is the fallback plan, to play inside.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held on April 29-May 1.

