Future Tiger commits to All-American Bowl

One of the nation’s premier all-star high school football games will feature a future Clemson signal-caller.

Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik announced Monday that he will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, which is set for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. in San Antonio and will be televised on NBC.

Klubnik, a four-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Westlake, is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 74 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Blessed to say I will be playing in the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl!! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/qmfwQ4bSrk — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) March 22, 2021

