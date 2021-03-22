One of NFL's top writers believes Watson will still be traded

Football

By March 22, 2021 9:54 am

By

Fans and media have wondered if Deshaun Watson’s legal issues would prevent him from being traded.

Last week was a long week for the former Clemson quarterback, as seven women filed a lawsuit claiming Watson sexually assault them and there is the potential for more to file in the future. Two more did file Monday morning to bring the total to nine.

However, longtime NFL writer John McClain explains why we should forget the conspiracy theories because Watson is still expected to be traded out of Houston.

Watson officially requested a trade out of Houston back in February, prior to Super Bowl LV.

