Someone comes to Watson’s defense

Life continues to be hard for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Monday five more women filed lawsuits on sexual assault and inappropriate conduct allegations against the Houston Texans quarterback, bringing the total since last Tuesday to 12.

NFL Insider, Peter King, who writes for NBC Sports, wrote in his column Monday morning that these allegations on Watson are stunning and out of character for the 25-year-old, who has never been in any trouble.

King writes: “To say this is out of character for Watson is an understatement. I spoke to someone close to Watson over the weekend, and this person was stunned at the charges and had never seen him treat women with anything but respect. So, let’s wait for all the evidence to surface. It’s smart in such cases to keep an open mind until we see complete details and stories.”

In his article, King decided to stick to the football aspect of things involving Watson and how these allegations could hurt the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s chances of being traded.

This time last week, everyone was speculating on where Watson might land after he requested Houston to trade him in early February. Word was the Panthers, Dolphins and Jets had emerged as potential landing sports.

But in just six short days, that has all changed.

“While lawyers are combing through the allegations, there is no way a team could trade for Watson now,” King wrote. “Even if the Texans were to engage teams in talks, a team could not acquire a franchise quarterback as great and promising as the 25-year-old Watson with this Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. No matter how much faith you have in Watson’s goodness, there’s too much we don’t know right now to risk a mega-trade to acquire him.”

King writes there might be an NFL team who could take a shot, but from what he has heard is not likely to happen right now.

“One former NFL GM told me Sunday he thinks a smart GM would check in regularly to tell Houston GM Nick Caserio of his interest—regardless how dire it looks now. I suppose . . . but I can’t see how even the most supportive fan base would be okay with a pursuit of Watson now.”

On Saturday night, Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney who is representing the 12 women, wrote he will be seeking formal charges of sexual assault against Watson, as early as Monday.

Buzbee posted on Instagram he will be submitting affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney. He will then request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence.

This news comes after Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says he plans to respond to the allegations against his client later this week.

Buzbee says he and his office have been in touch with at least 10 more women who share similar stories to the 12 other women he is already representing.

However, Watson vehemently denies the charges, staying true to the original statement he released via social media last week. Hardin asks everyone to have an open mind as Watson begins his defense against the allegations.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said in a statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

The NFL came out on March 17 and said it is beginning its own investigation on the claims against Watson.

