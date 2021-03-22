Zoomin' with TCI: Rittman discusses Tigers' 17-game winning streak, more

Clemson softball coach John Rittman joined The Clemson Insider on Monday to discuss his team’s 17-game winning streak, as well as talk about start pitcher/position player Valerie Cagle and the rest of the Tigers as they get set to host No. 11 Duke this week in Clemson.

After this past weekend’s sweep of Louisville, the Tigers are now 20-2 overall and 12-2 in the ACC. They have won 11 straight ACC games in a row.

