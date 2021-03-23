Fast-rising Florida corner would be ‘good fit’ for Clemson

Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot athlete Chris Graves has seen his recruitment take off, and fast, since the end of last year.

Since receiving his first offer from former Clemson coach Jeff Scott’s USF program in December, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior has picked up Power Five offers from Miami, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and many others.

Now, Graves owns around two dozen offers, and he is hearing from a bunch of those schools on a regular basis.

“LSU, USF, Florida State, Mississippi State, Penn State, Maryland, Miami,” Graves listed, naming some of the programs recruiting him the hardest. “I’ve got 10-plus schools hitting me up like every day.”

Graves plays both ways for his high school team at cornerback and receiver. Some programs have offered him as a receiver, but most are recruiting him as a corner, including Clemson.

While the Tigers have not yet offered Graves, he is firmly on their radar and has communicated with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who is in the process of evaluating the Sunshine State standout and has expressed interest in what he brings to the table at the position.

“He liked my film, my speed, how I can cover receivers, my ball skills and how I’m an overall good fit for corner at Clemson,” Graves said.

Right now, only a handful of uncommitted corners in the 2022 class hold offers from Clemson. But if the Tigers choose to expand their board at the position moving forward, Graves is a candidate to earn an offer.

“It’d be big,” he said of a potential Clemson offer. “They’re a big program. They’re obviously like top five every year. So, that would be a big offer to pull.”

With a wealth of new college choices to consider, Graves is taking the recruiting process slowly and says he doesn’t have any favorites right now.

“It’s wide open,” he said of his recruitment.

As he evaluates his options, Graves is looking closely at a few factors that will play an important role in his decision when the time comes for him to make his commitment.

“A good football program, good coaching staff,” he said. “Strong coaching staff that’s not going to leave, and just making me feel like family, home, where I feel comfortable at.”

As a junior last season, Graves was credited with 26 total tackles to go with 500 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 27 catches.

