Lawyer has evidence that can help Watson

March 23, 2021

The attorney for Deshaun Watson, Rusty Hardin, has evidence that may help the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback as he faces lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Hardin said in a statement on Tuesday he believes the allegations against Watson are “completely false” and his law firm has “strong evidence” showing that one of the allegations is false, which “calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well.”

