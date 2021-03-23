Lawyer has evidence that can help Watson

The attorney for Deshaun Watson, Rusty Hardin, has evidence that may help the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback as he faces lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Hardin said in a statement on Tuesday he believes the allegations against Watson are “completely false” and his law firm has “strong evidence” showing that one of the allegations is false, which “calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well.”

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement that his law firm has "strong evidence" showing that one of the lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Watson is false and that it "calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well." https://t.co/SR511WgQBc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!