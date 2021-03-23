Tigers Travel to North Augusta to face Georgia Southern

By March 23, 2021 11:04 am

Clemson travels to North Augusta, S.C., today to play Georgia Southern at SRP Park at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a week that saw them go 3-1, including a series win over then No. 13 Virginia Tech this past weekend in Clemson.

GAME SETUP
• Who – Georgia Southern (10-8) vs. Clemson (8-9)
• Best Ranking – GSO – NR; CU – NR
• When – Tuesday (6:30 p.m.)
• Where – North Augusta, S.C. (SRP Park)
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 59-30-1 (1959-16)
• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 6-0 (1979-04)

STARTING PITCHERS
• RHP Jordan Jackson (GSO) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has an 0-1 neutral record, has won three of its last four games after defeating No. 13 Virginia Tech twice in three home games.
• The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and hitting .232 with a .340 on-base percentage, .390 slugging percentage and 11 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.32 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 3.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .971.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN OVERVIEW
• Georgia Southern, who has an 0-0 neutral record this season, is led by 22nd-year Head Coach Rodney Hennon.
• The Eagles won one of three games at Troy last weekend. They are hitting .317 and have a 4.80 ERA and .961 fielding percentage.
• Mason McWhorter is hitting .453 with six homers, one triple, six doubles and 21 RBIs, while Nick Jones has five of the team’s seven saves.

QUICK HITS
• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the third-base dugout.
• Clemson was 6-for-16 (.375) with runners in scoring position in the three-game home series against No. 13 Virginia Tech last weekend.
• Clemson is 6-0 when outhitting its opponent and 2-9 when getting outhit.

BULLPEN PROVIDING RELIEF
• Clemson’s bullpen has kept it in many games this season.
• The bullpen is 5-3 with two saves, a 3.23 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 105 strikeouts against 25 walks in 94.2 innings pitched.
• It has a 4.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• The bullpen has allowed just 12 of 46 inherited baserunners to score.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

