Urban's walk-off two-run homer lifts Tigers past Georgia Southern

NORTH AUGUSTA — Alex Urban hit a two-run bomb to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk-off a 6-4 Clemson victory over Georgia Southern Tuesday night at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.

Urban’s home run came after a two-out defensive blunder in the top of the ninth inning, which allowed the Eagles to tie the game at 4-4.

However, Urban, who was pinch-hitting for third baseman Max Wagner, saved the day with his shot to right field, lifting the Tigers to their fourth win in their last five games.

Urban’s home run was the Tigers’ third of the night, as Caden Grice hit a three-run shot in the top of the first to centerfield and Kier Meredith had a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Georgia Southern (10-9) tied the game, 4-4, in the top of the ninth inning when Bo Majkowski, who entered the game as a defensive player for Meredith to start the inning, miss played a two-out flyball to leftfield from Sam Blancato, allowing Steven Curry to come around from second base to score the tying run. Blancato was awarded a triple and a RBI on the play.

Davis Sharpe led off the Clemson ninth with a hard hit ball to short, which ate up the Georgia Southern shortstop. The error allowed Sharpe to reach first base. He then moved to second on a Bryce Teodosio sacrifice bunt to third base.

That set up Urban for his three-run bomb, which came on 1-1 pitch.

Though Clemson (9-9) got off to a good start with Grice’s three-run home run in the first inning, Georgia Southern pitching cooled things off, as the Tigers managed just six hits in earning the victory. However, the good news for Clemson is that its pitching staff also pitched well, as it used five pitchers to get the win.

The Tigers used Carter Raffield, Rasesh Pandya, Rob Hughes, Geoffrey Gilbert and Nick Clayton to limit the Eagles to four hits, while striking out 10. Raffield started the game and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Clayton earned the win on the mound for Clemson.

Clemson took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Grice unloaded on Jordan Jackson’s first pitch and sent it over the wall in centerfield. The home run was a three-run shot, scoring Dylan Brewer and James Parker, who both drew one-out walks to start the rally.

The Eagles rallied (10-9) in the top of the fourth inning as Christian Avant and Jarrett Brown brought home their first two runs.

Meredith hit the Tigers’ second home run of the evening in the bottom of the fifth, when the junior smashed a solo home run to right centerfield to lead off the inning. That gave Clemson a 4-2 lead at the time.

After Meredith’s home run gave the Tigers their two-run lead in the bottom of the fifth, Georgia Southern rallied again, this time getting an RBI sacrifice fly from Jason Swan in the top of the seventh inning. Swan flew out to score Matt Anderson to make it a 4-3 game.

Clemson will stay on the road, as the Tigers head to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College this weekend for a three-game series. First pitch is schedule for 4 p.m.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

