Another basketball player enters transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that a second Clemson men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper has placed his name in the transfer portal, TCI learned on Wednesday. Prosper placed his name in the portal on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosper is the second men’s basketball player this week to enter the transfer portal. He joined John Newman, who announced he was transferring from Clemson earlier this week.

Clemson also lost a signee from the 2021 class this week. Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage three-star shooting guard Lucas Taylor announced Monday night he requested and was granted a release from his national letter of intent with the Tigers.

Prosper averaged about 10 minutes per night, while playing in 22 of the Tigers’ 24 games this past season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Clemson had just concluded its 2020-’21 season last Friday following a loss to Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers finished the year with a 16-8 record, including a 10-5 mark in the ACC.

Coming out of high school from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Prosper was rated as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports. He was ranked No. 82 overall and was the No. 15 power forward in the 2020 247Sports Top247.

