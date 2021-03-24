Bad news for Georgia

The Georgia Football program got bad news on Wednesday pertaining to its star wide receiver.

The Bulldogs released a statement confirming junior wideout George Pickens injured his right knee in practice on a non-contact play Tuesday. An MRI later confirmed an ACL injury which will require surgery.

As a sophomore in 2020, Pickens posted 513 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions after recording 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. His 36 receptions tied for the team lead last year and his six touchdowns led the Bulldogs.

This is certainly pertinent news for Clemson as the Tigers and Bulldogs open the 2021 campaign against each other on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Georgia releases statement on George Pickens' injury, confirms ACL injury that will require surgery pic.twitter.com/BiIpShnTKE — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 24, 2021

—photo by Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK/Athens Banner-Herald



Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!