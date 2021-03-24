Clemson Spring Game ticket update

A limited number of mobile tickets to Clemson Football’s Spring Game will go on sale to the public on ClemsonTigers.com on Tuesday. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on April 3 at Memorial Stadium.

The request period for IPTAY members closed on Monday. Due to the number of requests and related safety considerations, seating will be assigned for the 2021 Spring Game.

IPTAY donors who requested tickets will receive their full requested amount and reserved seating will be allocated by IPTAY level and points within that level. IPTAY members will receive direct communication in the coming days detailing their seat assignments.

Mobile tickets for the general public cost $10 each and will be in the North Upper Deck, primarily in pods of two. Students will again be seated in the South Upper Deck, and can show up on game day to Gate 16 and be admitted at no cost.

As previously announced, operational details for the game are below:

PARKING

Lots open three hours prior to kickoff (10 a.m.).

Clemson University and Clemson Athletics encourage downtown commerce. Please feel free to leave your car at your football parking spot and enjoy the afternoon in downtown Clemson.

Tailgating is discouraged. No tents, large groups, or trailers will be allowed.

ADA Parking is available with a state-issued permit at lots C-7 (North Stadium Lot) and C-9 (Centennial Blvd. Lot).

STADIUM ENTRY

All mobile tickets for 2021. Fans should download tickets to their mobile devices prior to arriving on campus.

There is no stadium re-entry (pass-outs).

Face coverings are required at entrance gates and inside Memorial Stadium.

Clear bag policy is still in effect. Keep phone and keys in pockets for metal detectors.

Stadium event staff will wear face coverings and gloves (where necessary).

Proper line spacing and queuing will be utilized.

IN THE STADIUM

Unless eating or drinking, patrons must always keep face coverings on.

Seating locations are spaced out in the seating bowl to allow six feet of social distance around each seating pod. When moving up and down aisles or amongst the seats, please be respectful of others.

Fans should be considerate of others and should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

Available stadium seating locations marked using chairbacks. Please only sit in the seats that have been assigned and authorized to be occupied.

POSTGAME

“Gathering at the Paw” will not take place.

Contra-flow traffic patterns will not be in effect pregame or postgame, which means two-way traffic will be in effect on all roads. Please follow the instructions from law enforcement and be safe and patient.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

