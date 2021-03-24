Former Tiger signs new one-year deal

Former Clemson safety signs a one-year contract.

Jayron Kearse, who lettered at Clemson from 2013-’15, signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. Kearse had visited the Cowboys earlier in the day.

After leaving Clemson following the 2015 season, Kearse was picked in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played his first four seasons in the NFL. He played in 62 games at Minnesota and started five.

Kearse played with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He started seven of the 11 games he played in, while recording a career-high 59 tackles.

At Clemson, Kearse started on the Tigers’ 2014 defense that led the nation in total yards allowed. He was also the starting safety on the 2015 ACC Championship team, the first Clemson team to make the College Football Playoff.

Report: Cowboys signing Jayron Kearse https://t.co/DGmUQ7YSCq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 25, 2021

