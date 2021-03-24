Ravens want Watkins but he is on the move

Former Clemson wide receiver is still in the free-agent market as of Wednesday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs’ free-agent Sammy Watkins had a good visit with Baltimore on Tuesday and the Ravens are interested in signing the former Clemson star. However, the wide receiver is in Indianapolis today talking to the Colts.

