4-star DB receives 'dream offer' from Clemson

A four-star defensive back in the 2022 class received what he called a “dream offer” from Clemson on Thursday.

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Covil (6-0, 190) is ranked as high as the No. 14 safety and No. 189 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports.

In addition to Clemson, Covil holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon and Virginia Tech among his nearly 40 total offers.

